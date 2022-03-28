$8.66 Million in Sales Expected for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) will report $8.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $69.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.04 million to $113.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $162.75 million, with estimates ranging from $140.20 million to $207.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MIRM. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 348.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 223.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIRM opened at $22.71 on Monday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $24.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.14 and a 200 day moving average of $17.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.45.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

