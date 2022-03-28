950 Shares in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Purchased by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Greif by 45,384.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 720,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,572,000 after buying an additional 719,345 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Greif in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,512,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Greif by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 265,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,532,000 after purchasing an additional 133,223 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Greif by 214.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 108,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 73,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Greif during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,808,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

GEF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greif currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

GEF stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.30. 445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,003. Greif, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Greif had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 24.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Greif’s payout ratio is presently 29.11%.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

