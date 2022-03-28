Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Announces $0.23 Dividend

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2291 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

OTCMKTS ACAZF opened at $15.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.82. Acadian Timber has a 1 year low of $13.57 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Acadian Timber from C$18.75 to C$18.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Acadian Timber Corp. engages in the operation of timberland and supplies forest products. It operates through the following segments: New Brunswick Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. The firm owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick & Maine and provides timber services relating to timberlands in New Brunswick.

