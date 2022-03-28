Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.06 Billion

Brokerages expect Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $16.06 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Accenture’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.19 billion and the lowest is $15.92 billion. Accenture reported sales of $13.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Accenture will report full-year sales of $62.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $61.66 billion to $62.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $66.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $57.52 billion to $70.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.03.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total transaction of $746,301.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $327.73. 37,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,866,941. The firm has a market cap of $207.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $328.22 and its 200 day moving average is $349.86. Accenture has a one year low of $268.49 and a one year high of $417.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

