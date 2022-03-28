Aclara Resources (TSE:ARA) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Aclara Resources (TSE:ARA – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$1.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSE ARA opened at C$0.80 on Friday. Aclara Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.77 and a 52-week high of C$1.79.

Aclara Resources Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Santiago, Chile.

