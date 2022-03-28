Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACRS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.13. 15,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,805. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 0.45.

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,343.96% and a negative return on equity of 47.82%. The company had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 27,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $426,762.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Neal Walker sold 56,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $895,780.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,674 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,797. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 7,151 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.