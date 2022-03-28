adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $322.67.
ADDYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €300.00 ($329.67) price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on adidas in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on adidas from €340.00 ($373.63) to €315.00 ($346.15) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised adidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised adidas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADDYY. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in adidas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in adidas by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in adidas by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in adidas by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 33,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in adidas by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About adidas (Get Rating)
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.
