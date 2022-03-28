adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $322.67.

ADDYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €300.00 ($329.67) price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on adidas in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on adidas from €340.00 ($373.63) to €315.00 ($346.15) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised adidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised adidas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADDYY. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in adidas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in adidas by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in adidas by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in adidas by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 33,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in adidas by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $117.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. adidas has a 1-year low of $93.86 and a 1-year high of $199.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.86 and its 200-day moving average is $144.33.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

