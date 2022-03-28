Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,246 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,906,971,000 after buying an additional 762,224 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,386,354 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,815,951,000 after acquiring an additional 132,670 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after acquiring an additional 267,038 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,760,780 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,892,316,000 after purchasing an additional 121,756 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,434,469 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,704,453,000 after purchasing an additional 228,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $431.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $472.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $564.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.04. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.94 and a 1 year high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.22.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,304 shares of company stock valued at $9,841,676. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

