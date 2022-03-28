Adriatic Metals’ (ADT1) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 280 ($3.69) price objective on the stock.

Shares of Adriatic Metals stock opened at GBX 140.50 ($1.85) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £374.03 million and a P/E ratio of -23.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 126.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 140.40. Adriatic Metals has a 1-year low of GBX 109 ($1.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 178.50 ($2.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.42, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.61.

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development business in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The company explores for zinc, lead, barite, gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

