Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Short Interest Update

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,200 shares, a growth of 213.9% from the February 28th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADMLF opened at $1.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92. Adriatic Metals has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $2.50.

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development business in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The company explores for zinc, lead, barite, gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

