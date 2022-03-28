Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Short Interest Update

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,200 shares, a growth of 213.9% from the February 28th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ADMLF opened at $1.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92. Adriatic Metals has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $2.50.
Adriatic Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adriatic Metals (ADMLF)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Adriatic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adriatic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.