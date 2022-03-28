Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Rating Lowered to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Erste Group cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.26.

AMD traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.67. 95,807,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,169,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.63 and its 200 day moving average is $125.14. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 160,996 shares of company stock valued at $19,651,602. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

