Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Rating Lowered to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Erste Group cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.26.
AMD traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.67. 95,807,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,169,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.63 and its 200 day moving average is $125.14. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46.
In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 160,996 shares of company stock valued at $19,651,602. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Advanced Micro Devices (Get Rating)
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
