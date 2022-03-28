AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,266,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,695,000 after buying an additional 22,986 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 956,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,900,000 after purchasing an additional 112,643 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 483,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 450,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 262,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,880,000 after purchasing an additional 28,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.70.

Shares of CASY opened at $196.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.52. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.82 and a 1-year high of $229.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.26%.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

