AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,862,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 15,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 21,139 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCRN opened at $21.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.86. The company has a market capitalization of $816.45 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40.

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $640.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 52.08% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $361,729.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $205,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark raised their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.57.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

