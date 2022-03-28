AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 89.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,756 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 214,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,497,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1,091.5% during the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 77,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 70,869 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 33,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth about $159,000.

NYSEARCA:FPX opened at $108.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.39. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $94.60 and a 1-year high of $136.42.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

