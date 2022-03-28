AE Wealth Management LLC Has $675,000 Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 89.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in FMC by 6.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,243,000 after buying an additional 52,840 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in FMC by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in FMC by 22.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on FMC. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut FMC from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on FMC in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FMC from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.93.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total value of $567,240.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,961 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $136.55 on Monday. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $136.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.12 and a 200-day moving average of $107.05. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. FMC’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.19%.

FMC announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

FMC Profile (Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.