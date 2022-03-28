AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 17,330 Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) by 184.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,330 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,690,000. Discovery Value Fund bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,229,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 1,404.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 843,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,839,000 after buying an additional 787,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 9,120.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after buying an additional 237,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,062,000. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LAC shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.45.

NYSE:LAC opened at $34.47 on Monday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.84 and a 1-year high of $41.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.54 and a 200 day moving average of $28.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -107.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 64.51 and a quick ratio of 57.43.

Lithium Americas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.