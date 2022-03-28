AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 217.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth approximately $2,503,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth approximately $2,110,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 34.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,686,000 after acquiring an additional 30,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $102.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.89. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.73 and a twelve month high of $129.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.37. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 37.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

In related news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 14,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $1,566,406.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson purchased 5,360 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.30 per share, with a total value of $500,088.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,119 shares of company stock valued at $6,342,972. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

