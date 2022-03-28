AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 217.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,232 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $626,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 14,309 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $1,566,406.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,119 shares of company stock worth $6,342,972 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMN opened at $102.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.89. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.73 and a 1 year high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 37.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMN. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

