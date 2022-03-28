AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,870,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 801,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 205,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,364,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000.

HTRB stock opened at $36.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.55. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $41.48.

