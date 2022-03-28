AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,220 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 490.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 65,690.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

CCRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

Shares of CCRN opened at $21.45 on Monday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $816.45 million, a PE ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $640.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 52.08% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $361,729.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $205,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.