AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 862 Shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 61,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,346 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 21,143 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,426,000.

FLDR opened at $50.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.66.

