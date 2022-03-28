AE Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 52,849 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,365,000 after acquiring an additional 43,842 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Julie Holland sold 31,385 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total transaction of $2,667,097.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total value of $446,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,505 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,211. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $91.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.01 and a 12 month high of $113.98.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $480.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.20 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIOD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

