Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEZS opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.47. Aeterna Zentaris has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $1.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEZS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Aeterna Zentaris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aeterna Zentaris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aeterna Zentaris by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 38,395 shares during the period. Natixis grew its holdings in Aeterna Zentaris by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 293,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 70,700 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Aeterna Zentaris by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 134,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 36,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Æterna Zentaris, Inc operates as a specialty biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

