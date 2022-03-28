Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Stock Position Decreased by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $804,000. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,555,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $137.67 per share, for a total transaction of $509,379.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.96 per share, with a total value of $503,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AMG opened at $143.22 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.96. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.35. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.40 and a 1 year high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $691.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.11 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 23.53%. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.86.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

