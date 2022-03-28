Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $353.33.
A number of brokerages recently commented on ALFVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 390 to SEK 365 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a SEK 350 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.
OTCMKTS ALFVY opened at $32.23 on Monday. Alfa Laval AB has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.51 and a 200-day moving average of $37.18.
Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.
