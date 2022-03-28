Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $353.33.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALFVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 390 to SEK 365 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a SEK 350 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

OTCMKTS ALFVY opened at $32.23 on Monday. Alfa Laval AB has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.51 and a 200-day moving average of $37.18.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ALFVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 15.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

