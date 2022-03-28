All Sports (SOC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6.39 Million

All Sports (SOC) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. During the last seven days, All Sports has traded down 29% against the US dollar. One All Sports coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. All Sports has a market cap of $3.66 million and $6.39 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

All Sports Profile

SOC is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

