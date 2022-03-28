Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $67.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $104.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.23.

Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $59.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.58. Alliance Data Systems has a twelve month low of $53.30 and a twelve month high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems ( NYSE:ADS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.30 million. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 43.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Data Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase 200,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADS. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 423.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 23,783 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 6.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000,000 after purchasing an additional 32,005 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 5.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 962,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,255,000 after purchasing an additional 52,134 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 27.4% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 5.9% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

