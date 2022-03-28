Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 629.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,721,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,653,000 after acquiring an additional 384,777 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,245,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,290,000 after buying an additional 134,449 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 20.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,553,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,155,000 after buying an additional 591,084 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 40.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,846,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,459,000 after buying an additional 820,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 9.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,598,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,726,000 after buying an additional 213,630 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DLTR stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.41. 1,618,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,899,043. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.43.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.80.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

