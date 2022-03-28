Allworth Financial LP Has $35,000 Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth $20,215,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Workday by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Workday by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Workday by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $3.14 on Friday, hitting $238.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,352,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,756. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,380.90 and a beta of 1.38. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $205.90 and a one year high of $307.81.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WDAY. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Workday to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.00.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total value of $422,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 300,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.21, for a total value of $75,009,219.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 320,428 shares of company stock worth $79,809,784. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

