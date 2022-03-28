Allworth Financial LP Makes New $42,000 Investment in Cambria Trinity ETF (NYSEARCA:TRTY)

Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Cambria Trinity ETF (NYSEARCA:TRTY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRTY. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Cambria Trinity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,671,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Cambria Trinity ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 7,432 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cambria Trinity ETF by 6,815.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA TRTY traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $28.36. 12,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,451. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.60. Cambria Trinity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $29.24.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cambria Trinity ETF (TRTY)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Trinity ETF (NYSEARCA:TRTY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Trinity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Trinity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.