Allworth Financial LP Makes New $42,000 Investment in Cambria Trinity ETF (NYSEARCA:TRTY)

Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Cambria Trinity ETF (NYSEARCA:TRTY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRTY. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Cambria Trinity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,671,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Cambria Trinity ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 7,432 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cambria Trinity ETF by 6,815.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period.

Get Cambria Trinity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA TRTY traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $28.36. 12,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,451. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.60. Cambria Trinity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $29.24.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Trinity ETF (NYSEARCA:TRTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Trinity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Trinity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.