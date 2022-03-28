Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:AAU opened at $0.37 on Friday. Almaden Minerals has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 24.27, a current ratio of 24.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $50.09 million, a PE ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 0.88.
Almaden Minerals Company Profile
