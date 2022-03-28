Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Trading Down 4.5%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR – Get Rating) dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $125.50 and last traded at $126.08. Approximately 2,308 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 438,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.06.

The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 23.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,572,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 49.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

