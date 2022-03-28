Alpha Quark Token (AQT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $78.37 Million

Alpha Quark Token (AQT) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 27th. One Alpha Quark Token coin can now be bought for approximately $3.01 or 0.00006415 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Alpha Quark Token has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar. Alpha Quark Token has a total market capitalization of $78.37 million and approximately $14.58 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00035715 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.95 or 0.00110685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Alpha Quark Token

AQT is a coin. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,028,706 coins. Alpha Quark Token’s official website is alphaquark.io . Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members. Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”. “

