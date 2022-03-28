Amarillo National Bank Boosts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Amarillo National Bank grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,458 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.1% of Amarillo National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $303.68. The stock had a trading volume of 22,551,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,869,892. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.73. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $231.10 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

