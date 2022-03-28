Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ambrx Biopharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company using an expanded genetic code technology platform to discover and develop Engineered Precision Biologics. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Get Ambrx Biopharma alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:AMAM opened at $4.64 on Thursday. Ambrx Biopharma has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $22.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ambrx Biopharma by 249.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,869,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,265 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Ambrx Biopharma by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,923,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,371,000 after purchasing an additional 96,408 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,551,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,824,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,000.

Ambrx Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ambrx Biopharma (AMAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ambrx Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambrx Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.