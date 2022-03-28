Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Stake Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 933,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Amcor worth $11,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Amcor during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Amcor by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Amcor by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMCR shares. TheStreet downgraded Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial started coverage on Amcor in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.40 to $12.30 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.76.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $11.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.80. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

