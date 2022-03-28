Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) to report $1.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Amdocs’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.23. Amdocs posted earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

DOX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Amdocs stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,252. Amdocs has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $82.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Amdocs by 1.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 116,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,829,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 452,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,269,000 after acquiring an additional 12,295 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amdocs by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 169,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,850,000 after buying an additional 43,379 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 38,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 145,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

