America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) Declares $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

America First Multifamily Investors has decreased its dividend payment by 5.7% over the last three years.

America First Multifamily Investors stock opened at $6.13 on Monday. America First Multifamily Investors has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $7.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 19.18, a current ratio of 19.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Shares of America First Multifamily Investors are going to reverse split on Monday, April 4th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, April 4th.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 55.63% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that America First Multifamily Investors will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATAX shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 3.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 765,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 27,460 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 68.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 55,165 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 2.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 154,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 35,569 shares in the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

America First Multifamily Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

