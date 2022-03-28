Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Ameris Bancorp has increased its dividend by 14.5% over the last three years. Ameris Bancorp has a payout ratio of 12.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ameris Bancorp to earn $4.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.2%.

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $44.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.51. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $43.56 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $248.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Ameris Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABCB shares. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABCB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,458,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 17,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,834,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

