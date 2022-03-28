Analysts Anticipate HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $200.91 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) will announce sales of $200.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $190.10 million and the highest is $208.30 million. HealthEquity reported sales of $184.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full year sales of $821.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $815.09 million to $825.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $882.50 million, with estimates ranging from $870.22 million to $890.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HealthEquity.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

HQY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HealthEquity from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $64.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $84.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.59.

HealthEquity Company Profile (Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HealthEquity (HQY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.