Analysts Anticipate Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $472.22 Million

Brokerages expect Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) to report sales of $472.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $473.20 million and the lowest is $471.24 million. Helen of Troy reported sales of $509.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full-year sales of $2.11 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $624.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

HELE has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Sidoti raised Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of HELE stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.80. 3,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,805. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.72. Helen of Troy has a fifty-two week low of $192.90 and a fifty-two week high of $256.26.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth about $263,020,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,979,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,416,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,250,000 after buying an additional 388,569 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,992,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 13.4% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,351,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,545,000 after buying an additional 159,776 shares during the period.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

