Analysts Anticipate Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $472.22 Million

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2022

Brokerages expect Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELEGet Rating) to report sales of $472.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $473.20 million and the lowest is $471.24 million. Helen of Troy reported sales of $509.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full-year sales of $2.11 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $624.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

HELE has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Sidoti raised Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of HELE stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.80. 3,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,805. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.72. Helen of Troy has a fifty-two week low of $192.90 and a fifty-two week high of $256.26.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth about $263,020,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,979,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,416,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,250,000 after buying an additional 388,569 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,992,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 13.4% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,351,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,545,000 after buying an additional 159,776 shares during the period.

About Helen of Troy (Get Rating)

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helen of Troy (HELE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE)

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.