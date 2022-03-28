Analysts Anticipate Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.87 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) will announce $2.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.75 billion and the highest is $2.97 billion. Norfolk Southern reported sales of $2.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full year sales of $12.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.82 billion to $12.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.07 billion to $12.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.00.

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,580 shares of company stock worth $17,379,914. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $625,050,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,977,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,493 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 185.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,568,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $384,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,183 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at $141,619,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,586,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $283.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $271.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.72. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $238.62 and a 52 week high of $299.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

