Analysts Anticipate Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.56 Million

Analysts expect Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) to report sales of $4.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.85 million and the lowest is $3.10 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $4.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $19.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.70 million to $23.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $16.70 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $23.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 368.52% and a negative return on equity of 75.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.04. The company had a trading volume of 326,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,930. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.19. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $8.39. The stock has a market cap of $64.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 168.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 397.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 62.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

