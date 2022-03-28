Analysts Expect ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Will Announce Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.69 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.66. ServiceNow reported earnings of $1.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full year earnings of $7.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.97 to $10.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Mizuho raised their target price on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.07.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $561.87 on Friday. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The firm has a market cap of $112.37 billion, a PE ratio of 492.87, a P/E/G ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $556.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $613.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total value of $8,660,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total value of $405,973.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $23,239,132. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

