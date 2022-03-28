Analysts Set 3i Group Plc (LON:III) Price Target at GBX 1,288.80

3i Group Plc (LON:III – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,288.80 ($16.97).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 380 ($5.00) price objective on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,444 ($19.01) price objective on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($24.22) price target on shares of 3i Group in a report on Thursday.

III stock opened at GBX 1,357 ($17.86) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,320.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,352.36. The company has a market capitalization of £13.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.08. 3i Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,071 ($14.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,507.50 ($19.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.06.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

