Analysts Set Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) PT at C$19.36

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.36.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Aecon Group from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Laurentian cut their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Aecon Group to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Shares of ARE stock opened at C$16.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$16.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.34. Aecon Group has a 12-month low of C$15.34 and a 12-month high of C$22.28. The firm has a market cap of C$993.85 million and a P/E ratio of 20.10.

Aecon Group ( TSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.27). The company had revenue of C$1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aecon Group will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.10%.

Aecon Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.