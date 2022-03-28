Analysts Set BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Price Target at $20.33

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BSRTF opened at $21.56 on Friday. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $22.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.58.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

