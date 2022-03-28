Analysts Set Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) PT at C$7.26

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.26.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EDR. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a C$5.50 price target on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Shares of TSE EDR opened at C$6.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.89. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of C$4.28 and a 12-month high of C$9.32.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; and the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.