Analysts Set Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Target Price at $286.18

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $286.18.

EFX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $296.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Equifax by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Equifax by 1,514.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

EFX stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $236.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Equifax has a twelve month low of $176.80 and a twelve month high of $300.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 26.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Equifax will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 25.87%.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

