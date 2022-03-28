Analysts Set Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Target Price at $105.00

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KALU shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other news, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 750 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.71, for a total transaction of $68,782.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $40,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,550 shares of company stock valued at $252,855. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 105,433.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 258,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,172,000 after acquiring an additional 258,311 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,294,000 after acquiring an additional 139,240 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at $12,808,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 89.6% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 263,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,699,000 after acquiring an additional 124,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 573,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,855,000 after acquiring an additional 113,130 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KALU opened at $96.41 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52 week low of $85.04 and a 52 week high of $141.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.51.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.52). Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue was up 196.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is -265.52%.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

